New music festival to debut in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte rapper DaBaby and 50 Cent are headlining a new music festival in Concord this spring.

The Be More Grateful Festival will take place on Saturday, June 13, at the Route 29 Pavilion.

The festival, which features more than a dozen hip-hop artists, was announced on Monday. The lineup includes well-known performers such as Busta Rhymes, Waka Flocka, Boosie, Webbie and BigXthaPlug. The roster is rounded out by YK Niece, BunnaB, Big Boogie, Trap Dickey, Fetty P Franklin and Mellow Rackz.

Tickets for the Be More Grateful Festival will go on sale Friday.

VIDEO: Lovin’ Life Music Festival skipping 2026 in Charlotte, organizers say

Lovin’ Life Music Festival skipping 2026 in Charlotte, organizers say

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