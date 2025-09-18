Ed Sheeran to perform in Charlotte next fall

CHARLOTTE — It’s been eight years since Ed Sheeran last performed in the Queen City, but he’s making his return to Bank of America Stadium next fall.

The pop singer will headline the biggest stage in Charlotte on Oct. 17, 2026, as part of the North American leg of his “Loop Tour.”

Fans can register at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets and will receive a one-time code for the artist presale, which begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26, through Ticketmaster.

