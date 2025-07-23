Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to visit Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The first Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court is set to visit Charlotte to discuss her memoir, “Lovely One,” in September.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be in conversation with Harvey B. Gantt, Charlotte’s first Black mayor and a civil rights trailblazer.

The event will take place on Sept. 4 at the recently renovated Carolina Theatre, a historic venue that reopened in March 2025.

Tickets for the event start at $25, and it is open to all ages.

Justice Jackson will share stories from her memoir, reflecting on her journey from a family shaped by the legacy of segregation to her historic confirmation, according to a release from the Gantt Center.

Friends of the Gantt subscribers will have early access to purchase tickets on July 24, with general public sales starting on July 25.

VIDEO: Juneteenth celebration honors historically Black corridor in Charlotte

Juneteenth celebration honors historically Black corridor in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group