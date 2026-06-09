Mac’s Speed Shop closes Matthews location over lease terms

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Mac’s Speed Shop has closed its Matthews location.

The Charlotte barbecue joint had operated a 4,000-square-foot restaurant at 142 E. John St. since January 2017.

The restaurant was unable to reach an agreement with its landlord to remain in the location.

It’s disappointing to close that venture, says Wynn Davis, one of the owners of Charlotte’ based Mac’s Hospitality Group, the restaurant’s parent.

“We love Matthews and would consider another location if the right opportunity was available,” Davis says.

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