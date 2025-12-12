Shop local and support a good cause at OMB’s Christmas Market

CHARLOTTE — The Christmas Market at the Queen City’s oldest brewery has returned for its 12th year, and general manager Chris Conklin says it’s a Charlotte holiday staple.

Each weekend leading up to Christmas, The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery transforms into a winter wonderland, featuring over 50 local vendors, festive lights, warm firepits, and holiday drink specials.

“It’s something that we’re really passionate about, because it’s involving local craft vendors and small businesses here in the Charlotte market that really depend on events like this throughout the year, and this is one of the biggest ones that they’re a part of,” Conklin said.

He says the types of goods range from handmade candles and treats, to woodworking and art, so there’s something for everyone.

It’s an event that has become a beloved yearly tradition for shoppers and vendors, alike.

“It is as traditional as you can get to a, kind of, classic German Christmas market," Conklin said.

This holiday season marks the second year the brewery has been able to host the market at both locations since expanding to The Bowl in Ballantyne in 2024.

Conklin says the market draws crowds of thousands each weekend in December.

Along with shopping, guests can enjoy seasonal beverages, including Gluhwein, a traditional spiced wine that’s served hot with clove, cinnamon, star anise and citrus.

The Christmas Market also helps support a good cause. Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has teamed up with Channel 9 to help kids stay warm this winter with the 9 Coats for Kids Drive.

In 2023, Conklin says the brewery was able to completely fill their OMB truck with all of the donations.

This year, with two locations, they’d like to break that record.

The LoSo biergarten, alone, has collected a “warehouse full” of coats so far, and there’s still time to donate. Through Dec. 23, if you take a donation to Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, you’ll get a free pint of beer.

You can use the map below to find a donation location near you.

