Skiptown adds capital, targets 10 states for expansion

CHARLOTTE — Skiptown has added more capital to an ongoing fundraiser as the Charlotte pet hospitality startup pushes toward a national franchise footprint.

The Charlotte-based dog bar and pet-services brand has raised more than $9 million in funding from 10 investors, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month. The figure marks an increase from the roughly $7.5 million the company disclosed in a May 2025 SEC filing.

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