SouthPark Mall expands retail lineup with luxury, lifestyle brands

CHARLOTTE — SouthPark Mall recently announced a major expansion of its retail lineup for 2026. The mall will add several new luxury and lifestyle brands this year, including specialized home design stores, fashion retailers and high-end watchmakers.

The mall is preparing for the arrival of brands such as TileBar, Suitsupply and Garage. The expansion also includes a significant relocation for Arhaus, which will debut a newly expanded showroom as part of the center’s focus on curated fashion and interior design.

TileBar will be located at The Village at SouthPark. The design-centric brand provides thousands of styles and finishes for wall and floor tiles used in kitchens, baths and interiors.

The mall is also expanding its fashion offerings with the addition of Suitsupply and Garage. Suitsupply focuses on stylish menswear and tailored clothing. Garage, a women’s brand designed in Montreal, will be located near the Dining Pavilion and features a rotating collection of elevated basics and essentials.

A new multi-brand experience is coming to the Luxury Wing of the mall. Three Swiss watchmakers, IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai and Jaeger-LeCoultre, will be operated through a joint venture between Kodak Group and Material Good. Additionally, a Material Good boutique will make its debut at SouthPark to serve local timepiece collectors and enthusiasts.

Arhaus is relocating to an expanded standalone showroom at The Village at SouthPark. The luxury home furnishing brand, known for artisan-crafted furniture and décor, will be situated between Michael Kors and Coach.

The new retailers are scheduled to open their doors throughout 2026.

