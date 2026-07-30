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Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics

By Your704 Staff
Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen)
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — Toto made a stop in Charlotte on their national tour Tuesday, July 28.

The classic rock band played Truliant Amphitheater along with Christopher Cross and The Romantics.

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