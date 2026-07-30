CHARLOTTE — Toto made a stop in Charlotte on their national tour Tuesday, July 28.The classic rock band played Truliant Amphitheater along with Christopher Cross and The Romantics.0 of 28Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics The Romantics open up for Toto in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Christopher Cross performs in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Christopher Cross performs in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Christopher Cross performs in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Christopher Cross performs in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Christopher Cross performs in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics The Romantics open up for Toto in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Christopher Cross performs in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics The Romantics open up for Toto in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Christopher Cross performs in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics The Romantics open up for Toto in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics The Romantics open up for Toto in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics The Romantics open up for Toto in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Toto headines at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, as part of its Summer 2026 tour. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Toto headlines tour with Christopher Cross and The Romantics Christopher Cross performs in Charlotte at the Truiliant Amphitheater on July 28, 2026, opening up for Toto. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) ©2026 Cox Media Group