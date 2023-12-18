Schreiber’s on Rye opening at Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE — Larry Schreiber, the chef behind Bao and Broth, is set to open a second concept at Optimist Hall.

Schreiber’s on Rye will open on Dec. 21. between Boxcar Betty’s and Collier Candy Company.

Expect a nostalgic New York-style deli that specializes in sandwiches inspired by the iconic delicatessens of New York City, drawing from both Jewish and Italian influences.

“New York is at the core of who I am, and this concept in particular really hits home as I’m finally able to bring my roots to Charlotte,” Schreiber said in a news release. “My inspiration behind Schreiber’s on Rye comes from my childhood — I was born in Long Island and raised in the Upper West Side — and all the nostalgic memories that come with being raised on classics like pastrami on rye or matzo ball soup. My hope is that this concept will offer a slice of home to New York transplants in Charlotte in a modern, yet approachable way.”

Menu items will include: “The Lower East Side” featuring a half-pound of hot corned beef and deli mustard, served on seedless rye bread; “The Mulbery” with soppressata, capicola, mortadella, prosciutto, aged provolone, lettuce, banana peppers, oil and vinegar, and mayo, served on a hero roll; “The Riverside” with roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, slaw, and Russian dressing, served on seedless rye bread; “The Hot Dog” with your choice of toppings; and “Opa’s Matzo Ball Soup.” Classic deli sides are available as well, including pickles, chips, slaw, potato salad, and knish.

Schreiber’s on Rye will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

