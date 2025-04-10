Wyclef Jean joining Shakira for Charlotte tour stop

CHARLOTTE — Shakira’s tour stop at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte this May is bringing in a special guest from one of her biggest hits.

Wyclef Jean will join Shakira on May 13 for Shakira’s show in Charlotte. The pair topped the charts with their 2006 hit “Hips Don’t Lie,” which earned a Grammy nomination.

Wyclef’s long-lasting career includes his own Grammy awards with The Fugees and as a producer, along with multiple songs making appearances on Billboard charts.

Charlotte’s concert is the first stop in the North American leg of Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

