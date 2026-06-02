CHARLOTTE — Young the Giant performed at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte Sunday night. The band made a stop in the Queen City as part of its “Victory Garden” tour.Cold War Kids opened up the show.0 of 28Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Cold War Kids opens up for Young the Giant on the "Victory Garden" tour at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Cold War Kids opens up for Young the Giant on the "Victory Garden" tour at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Cold War Kids opens up for Young the Giant on the "Victory Garden" tour at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Almost Monday opens up for Young the Giant on the "Victory Garden" tour at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Almost Monday opens up for Young the Giant on the "Victory Garden" tour at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) ©2026 Cox Media Group