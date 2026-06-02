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Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

By Your704 Staff
Young the Giant plays Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in support of new album Young the Giant performs in support of its new album, "Victory Garden", at Skyla Credit Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen)
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — Young the Giant performed at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte Sunday night. The band made a stop in the Queen City as part of its “Victory Garden” tour.

Cold War Kids opened up the show.

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