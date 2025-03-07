‘Lawyers On Call’: Channel 9 event giving free legal information on Friday

CHARLOTTE — Got a legal question that you’ve been needing an answer to? All day Friday, you can talk to a lawyer about any legal issue for free, as part of Channel 9′s “Lawyers On Call” event.

Lawyers are taking calls anonymously and for free from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday. The phone number to call is 704-630-7300.

We’re hosting this for free as a service to our community, thanks to a partnership with the North Carolina Bar Foundation for the event.

(WATCH > ‘We want answers’: West Charlotte apartment residents forced to move get legal advice)

