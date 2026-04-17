Becoming a homeowner is an exciting milestone, but it can also feel a little overwhelming because you've never done it before. Buying a property takes a lot of thought and planning, such as deciding what the must-haves are in your new home and working out a budget.

Many folks believe 2026 is the year for first-time homebuyers. IPX1031 did a survey, and 56% of respondents said that they plan to buy their first home this year.

Navigating the real estate market can be tricky, but with the right professionals, it can be a breeze. Fortunately, you've come to the right place, as our blog highlights top expert advice to help you feel more confident in your decisions during this exciting time.

What Is the 30/30/3 Rule for Home Buying?

Property investment can be expensive, so it's important to ensure you can afford the home you plan to buy. The 30/30/3 rule can help ensure you don't overspend by advising:

You put down a down payment of 30% of the home price

Your monthly housing costs should stay below 30% of your gross income

The cost of the house should not exceed 3x your annual income

Monthly housing costs don't just include the mortgage payment, but also include other expenses such as homeowners' insurance, property taxes, and HOA fees (if your property is in an HOA neighborhood). It's essential to stay within your budget, so the cost of the house should be no more than three times your annual income. An example of this would be: if you earn $70,000 a year, you should look for homes that cost around $210,000 or less.

Top Real Estate Buying Tips and Advice

To make purchasing a house less stressful, you must plan carefully before signing on the dotted line. To help, we've compiled a list of real estate buying tips to help you navigate the process.

Make a List of Needs vs. Wants

Knowing what you want in your new home before house hunting is important because it lets you skip properties that don't meet your needs. One trick is to make a home-buying checklist with one column for what you absolutely need and another for what you'd like your home to have. Some must-haves may include:

A single or double garage

At least 1.5 bathrooms

2 Bedrooms

A good school district

Central heating

Of course, there are always things you want your new home to have, but these might narrow your options and raise the price. Some wants could include:

Covered outdoor space

A large garden

A swimming pool or hot tub

A walk-in closet

A nice-sized basement

Take Time to Plan Financially

Next, you should focus on your finances and, if you can, get pre-approved to understand your borrowing capacity. You should also review your credit report to ensure you're in the green. A higher score could potentially lower your interest rate.

Attend Open Houses

Once you know your budget and have a home-buying checklist, the fun part can begin: attending open houses. Never consider buying a property without visiting it in person, and always look at more than one house in the district.

An in-person visit can help you compare layouts, size, and amenities. Another factor to consider is that photos can hide certain issues that might be more obvious in person.

Never Skip Inspections

Once you've found a place and your offer has been accepted, schedule a home inspection. It's essential to do this because a licensed building inspector Adelaide can identify issues that might require you to negotiate repair work. Never wait until the last minute because most contracts allow 7 to 10 days to complete the inspection, which typically includes:

The inspector's visit

Receiving the report

Negotiating repairs

Hire a Professional Estate Agent

Remember, you don't have to navigate this journey alone. Instead, it's highly recommended to hire a professional. A real estate agent can help you find your dream home and negotiate the basic terms of the offer.

Your agent will also know the laws in your city regarding property investment and will handle all documents, from mortgage applications to title paperwork. Another benefit is that a professional estate agent will know if your potential home is priced correctly, helping you avoid overpaying for a property that's actually worth less than the asking price.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Red Flags When Buying a Property?

No one wants to sink money into a property that's going to cost them more in repairs, so looking for red flags when buying a property is vital. Some red flags include foundation issues. Look for cracks in the foundation, walls, and stairs.

Another red flag is mold and odors. Look for black mold in kitchens, bathrooms, or basements, and be wary if the home has a strong perfumed smell, as this could be a tactic to mask dampness.

Finally, pay attention to the ceilings and rooflines. Sagging ceilings can be a clear sign of structural damage and can be costly to fix, especially if you have to replace the whole roof.

What Can Devalue a House?

Factors that make a property less valuable can include proximity to high-traffic roads, which can carry significant noise that can be disturbing. If the property is in a poor school district, it can also lower the desirability.

If the property is in a homeowner association (HOA) neighborhood, having very high HOA fees can make the house less attractive to potential buyers. Finally, poorly executed renovations are another red flag that should prompt you to reconsider, as fixing them can add to your list of already-high expenses.

Moving From Search to Sale

Buying a property is likely one of the biggest transactions you can make, so it's essential to cover all your bases when embarking on this journey. Hiring a professional can make the house-buying process much easier and less stressful for you.

It's also important to determine what you can afford, so you don't waste time looking at houses that are out of your price range. Finally, remember to hire an inspector as soon as your offer is accepted, so you have enough time to negotiate any necessary repairs.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.