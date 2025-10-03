50 colleges with the best ROI

They say the college years are the best of your life. They shape how you see the world, the passions you wish to pursue, and the person you hope to be. College is a significant financial investment, but much more than an emotional, personal, and professional starting point.

In the last 19 years, the cost of attending a public, in-state college has increased by 29% when adjusted for inflation, according to a September 2025 report from U.S. News and World Report. As of August 2025, private colleges cost an average of $56,628 per year, and public ones cost $27,146. After four years, and in many cases five to six years, that cost can stack up significantly, so you will want to ensure that you're putting your dollars into an institution that will make it worthwhile. Luckily, those with bachelor's degrees earn about $40,500 more annually than those without, reports the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities. However, some colleges have a higher return on investment than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the nonprofit colleges with the best return on investment, using a 2025 study by Ban Cheah, Martin Van Der Werf, Catherine Morris, and Jeff Strohl at Georgetown University. Colleges that primarily issue bachelor's degrees were considered. Colleges are ranked by the highest 40-year ROI, with ties broken by 10-year ROI. The study considered net present value, balancing today's costs against future earnings.

Universities specializing in STEM studies (science, technology, engineering, and math) tend to have a higher return on investment for their graduates. STEM has gained ground over the past 10 years as more and more careers need science and tech knowledge. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 10.8 million STEM jobs in 2024, representing more than 6% of employment in the United States. Moreover, those in STEM occupations earn a median annual wage of $103,580, more than double the average yearly salary of $49,500.

Colleges that focus on pharmaceuticals also show strong returns on investment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2024, there were more than 335,000 pharmacist jobs, and the median wage was $137,480.

Now it's time to look at the colleges that cut. Keep reading to see the 100 colleges with the best ROI. Is your college on the list?

#50. Bryant University

- 40-year net present value: $3,016,000

- 10-year net present value: $203,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Bryant University has three colleges: the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Health and Behavioral Sciences, and the College of Business. Most students attend for marketing, finance, or business but must complete a liberal arts or health and behavioral sciences minor. Students majoring in the College of Arts and Sciences or the School of Health and Behavioral Sciences must also complete a business minor. According to Bryant University, 99% of recent graduates are employed or continuing their education within six months of graduation, and $76,000 was the median first-year salary for students in the Class of 2024.

#49. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

- 40-year net present value: $3,016,000

- 10-year net present value: $318,000

- School type: Public

Based in San Luis Obispo, California Polytechnic State University is one of three polytechnics in the California State University system. Cal Poly SLO focuses on undergraduate education, with one program combining technical curriculum with liberal arts. According to data from Niche, 96% of Cal Poly SLO grads secured full-time jobs within a year of graduation, and 90% of students stated that the college's career center helped during the job search process.

#48. Maine Maritime Academy

- 40-year net present value: $3,033,000

- 10-year net present value: $347,000

- School type: Public

Maine Maritime Academy, located in Castine, Maine, is a public college focused on maritime training and the sciences. U.S. News & World Report says that the most popular majors are naval architecture and marine engineering, marine science, energy systems technology, international business, and marine biology. According to PayScale, the average starting salary is $108,000 per year.

#47. Brown University

- 40-year net present value: $3,043,000

- 10-year net present value: $282,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Brown University is one of America's oldest institutions, founded in 1764. Today it is one of the prestigious universities in the Ivy League and one of nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution. Graduate students, such as former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, achieve notable careers and titles.

#46. Manhattan University

- 40-year net present value: $3,061,000

- 10-year net present value: $244,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Located in the Bronx borough of New York City, Manhattan University is a private, liberal arts college known for its more than 100 majors and programs. On average, 78% percent of students gain job-related experiences while attending, which fuels the 87% of alums who go on to work in their desired fields.

#45. Northeastern University

- 40-year net present value: $3,068,000

- 10-year net present value: $275,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Based in Boston, with campuses nationwide, Northeastern University is known for its co-op (cooperative education) program, which integrates classroom study with professional work experience. As a result, 97% of students are employed or in graduate school within nine months of graduation.

#44. Rice University

- 40-year net present value: $3,077,000

- 10-year net present value: $334,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Rice University is a Houston-based research university with an emphasis on applied science, space science, and nanotechnology. After graduating, 94% of students are employed within a year. Most students pursue careers in information sciences, biology, and economics.

#43. United States Merchant Marine Academy

- 40-year net present value: $3,078,000

- 10-year net present value: $453,000

- School type: Public

The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy known for its four-year program that includes training for service at sea, serving as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Armed Forces, and maritime employment ashore. The federal government covers most of the costs of attendance for students enrolled in the academy, including tuition, room and board, uniforms, textbooks, and health care.

#42. SUNY Maritime College

- 40-year net present value: $3,092,000

- 10-year net present value: $340,000

- School type: Public

SUNY Maritime College, located in Throggs Neck, New York, is a public institution founded in the 19th century. The most popular majors include marine science, mechanical engineering, business support services, and electrical engineering. Niche reports that as of 2025, SUNY Maritime College graduates make a median salary of more than $78,500 within a year of graduation, above the national median of roughly $62,000.

#41. University of Southern California

- 40-year net present value: $3,097,000

- 10-year net present value: $272,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Located in Los Angeles, the University of Southern California is one of the largest private institutions in the country. It has a highly favorable student-faculty ratio at 8:1. Popular majors include management and information sciences, biology, and computer science. Niche says the median early career salary is $63,275 within a year of graduation, though median earnings jump to $91,408 after five years.

#40. University of California-Berkeley

- 40-year net present value: $3,099,000

- 10-year net present value: $331,000

- School type: Public

The University of California-Berkeley is a public research university in Northern California. Its leading areas include the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute and the Space Sciences Laboratory. The median starting salary for UC Berkeley grads is $57,445 per year as of 2025.

#39. Washington University in St. Louis

- 40-year net present value: $3,159,000

- 10-year net present value: $309,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Washington University in St. Louis is a private research university renowned for its arts and sciences, business, design, engineering, law, public health, and more programs. According to 2025 data from Niche, 94% of graduates were employed within a year of graduating, with median earnings of more than $57,600.

#38. Johns Hopkins University

- 40-year net present value: $3,163,000

- 10-year net present value: $347,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Johns Hopkins University, located in Maryland, is a leading private research university that offers degrees in the arts and sciences, engineering, public health, and more. According to PayScale, Johns Hopkins University graduates have an average base salary of $99,000, with many graduates working as software engineers, data scientists, and mechanical engineers.

#37. Fairfield University

- 40-year net present value: $3,180,000

- 10-year net present value: $181,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

The private, Jesuit Fairfield University in Connecticut offers degrees across its five colleges. The most popular majors according to Niche are nursing, finance, marketing, and accounting. The class of 2024 saw 98% of students secure full-time employment, placement in graduate school, or enrollment in a volunteer service program within six months of graduation.

#36. Lafayette College

- 40-year net present value: $3,193,000

- 10-year net present value: $232,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Lafayette College is a private liberal arts college in Easton, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1826 and is considered a "Hidden Ivy" university. Its graduates secure employment from some of the world's most reputable companies, including Facebook, Google, and ExxonMobil, among many others.

#35. Kettering University

- 40-year net present value: $3,237,000

- 10-year net present value: $266,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Kettering University, located in Flint, Michigan, is spread across several colleges, including ones dedicated to engineering, management, and the arts and sciences. Undergraduates can participate in the university co-op experience, which has more than 550 partner organizations, putting students front and center with potential employers in their chosen fields.

#34. University of Notre Dame

- 40-year net present value: $3,248,000

- 10-year net present value: $317,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

The University of Notre Dame, located in South Bend, Indiana, is divided into eight schools and colleges. The most popular majors include economics, finance, political science, and mathematics. According to PayScale, the average base salary for graduates is $95,000, and graduates often secure employment in software engineering, mechanical engineering, and data analysis.

#33. California State University Maritime Academy

- 40-year net present value: $3,262,000

- 10-year net present value: $376,000

- School type: Public

California State University Maritime Academy, located near San Francisco, offers degrees in various fields, including business administration, oceanography, and mechanical engineering. With just 761 enrolled students, CSU Maritime Academy has a 10:1 student-teacher ratio.

#32. Villanova University

- 40-year net present value: $3,268,000

- 10-year net present value: $245,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Villanova University is known for its business, health, engineering, social sciences, and communication programs. The average salary for the class of 2024 was nearly $80,000, with 72.5% of graduates securing employment after graduation.

#31. Boston College

- 40-year net present value: $3,287,000

- 10-year net present value: $258,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Boston College, founded in 1863, is a private institution outside downtown Boston. According to U.S. News & World Report, its most popular majors include economics, finance, biology, speech communication, and political science. Around 75% of the class of 2024 entered the workforce after graduation, with 35% of those new grads entering the financial services industry.

#30. Dartmouth College

- 40-year net present value: $3,298,000

- 10-year net present value: $295,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Dartmouth College, located in Hanover, New Hampshire, is a prestigious private college in the Ivy League. The student-faculty ratio is strong at 6:1, according to U.S. News & World Report. Popular majors include social sciences, engineering, biomedical, computer, and math. Dartmouth grads earn an average base salary of $104,000 per year, according to PayScale.

#29. Colorado School of Mines

- 40-year net present value: $3,328,000

- 10-year net present value: $314,000

- School type: Public

Colorado School of Mines is a public research university offering engineering, science, and math degrees. The career center at the university works to help students maximize their degree. According to the School of Mines, 73% of students gain technical experience in their field before graduation, provided by 585 partner organizations.

#28. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

- 40-year net present value: $3,347,000

- 10-year net present value: $276,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is one of the leading engineering institutions. In fact, U.S. News & World Report has named it #1 in undergraduate engineering programs for 27 consecutive years. In addition, 100% of students receive some form of financial aid, and 95% of the Class of 2024 had a job or graduate school placement within six months of graduation, with an average starting salary of $82,817.

#27. Duke University

- 40-year net present value: $3,371,000

- 10-year net present value: $308,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Duke University is a North Carolina university with roughly 6,500 undergraduates. The top majors include computer science, nursing, and the liberal arts and humanities. Duke also ranks as the #2 college in the country for Nursing, Public Policy, and Public Health, according to Niche.

#26. Santa Clara University

- 40-year net present value: $3,381,000

- 10-year net present value: $268,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Santa Clara University, located in Silicon Valley, has a student-faculty ratio of 11:1, according to U.S. News & World Report. Its most popular majors are finance, communications, and psychology. As of 2025, 86% of graduates are employed, with a median starting salary of $53,000.

#25. Yale University

- 40-year net present value: $3,381,000

- 10-year net present value: $364,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Yale University is one of the oldest institutions in America. It was founded in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1701. Graduates from the class of 2024 went on to secure employment primarily in finance, academia, consulting, technology, and health care. The mean annual starting salary was $75,226.

#24. Harvard University

- 40-year net present value: $3,382,000

- 10-year net present value: $392,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Harvard University is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. It was established in 1636, and its library has the most extensive private collection in the world. Harvard University provides need-based aid, regardless of ability to pay. Students whose families earn less than $100,000 pay nothing to attend, and 55% receive need-based scholarships.

#23. Worcester Polytechnic Institute

- 40-year net present value: $3,408,000

- 10-year net present value: $258,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Worcester Polytechnic Institute offers over 70 undergraduate programs in science, engineering, technology, math, business, and the humanities. All students receive a one-time Global Scholarship to complete project work, and the average starting salary for the class of 2024 was nearly $80,300.

#22. Cornell University

- 40-year net present value: $3,424,000

- 10-year net present value: $333,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Located in Ithaca, New York, Cornell University is a large, private institution with more than 1,000 student organizations. Popular majors include computer science, hospitality, and biology. From the class of 2024, most graduates secured employment in technology, financial services, and consulting. The average starting salary is $85,503.

#21. Columbia University in the City of New York

- 40-year net present value: $3,430,000

- 10-year net present value: $364,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Located in New York City and established in 1754, Columbia University is one of the world's most prestigious universities. The student-faculty ratio is 6:1, according to U.S. News & World Report. The most popular majors are computer science, economics, and political science. PayScale reports that base salaries for Columbia University graduates are, on average, $96,000.

#20. Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus

- 40-year net present value: $3,437,000

- 10-year net present value: $407,000

- School type: Public

The Georgia Institute of Technology is a public research university with about 53,000 students. It is among the nation's leading research universities and receives nearly $1.4 billion yearly in research awards. According to PayScale, the average annual base salary for graduates is $101,000.

#19. Claremont McKenna College

- 40-year net present value: $3,444,000

- 10-year net present value: $389,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Located in Claremont, California, Claremont McKenna College is a liberal arts college known for its small class sizes—U.S. News & World Report says the student-faculty ratio is 8:1. Its most popular majors include econometrics, political science, experimental psychology, and international relations. The average full-time salary is more than $83,000 after graduation, with graduates finding accounting, consulting, and technology jobs.

#18. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

- 40-year net present value: $3,446,000

- 10-year net present value: $297,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located near Albany, New York, is a leading institution in cybersecurity, big data, nanotechnology, and biotech. PayScale shows an average base salary of $98,000. Graduates go on to careers in software engineering, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering, and architectural design.

#17. Massachusetts Maritime Academy

- 40-year net present value: $3,458,000

- 10-year net present value: $323,000

- School type: Public

Massachusetts Maritime Academy is a leading institution in engineering, maritime business, marine transportation, and marine science safety. According to PayScale, the average base salary is $87,000. Graduates pursue careers as facilities managers, service engineers, and operations managers.

#16. Georgetown University

- 40-year net present value: $3,475,000

- 10-year net present value: $275,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Located in Washington D.C., Georgetown University is a private Jesuit university. Roughly 65% of classes have fewer than 20 students, according to U.S. News & World Report. Popular majors include international relations, political science and government, and finance. Ninety-six percent of graduates from 2024 have gone on to secure employment. The top employers included Amazon, Deloitte, and Morgan Stanley.

#15. Lehigh University

- 40-year net present value: $3,486,000

- 10-year net present value: $325,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, sits on a sprawling 2,355-acre campus. U.S. News & World Report says the most popular majors include finance, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, and psychology. Sixty-seven percent of students in the Class of 2024 secured employment after graduation, with 23% going on to higher education, and the average starting salary was $74,000.

#14. Stevens Institute of Technology

- 40-year net present value: $3,603,000

- 10-year net present value: $304,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Stevens Institute of Technology is a leading university in artificial intelligence, computing, finance, medicine, nanotechnology, and more. Nearly 97% of seniors from the class of 2024 finalized their postgraduate outcomes before graduation. The average starting salary was $84,800.

#13. Bentley University

- 40-year net present value: $3,830,000

- 10-year net present value: $312,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Bentley University is a private university in Waltham, Massachusetts, focusing on business. Top majors include finance, business, and accounting. Graduates have a 98% job placement rate, with a median starting salary of $73,000.

#12. Carnegie Mellon University

- 40-year net present value: $3,855,000

- 10-year net present value: $363,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Carnegie Mellon University is a private research university that continues to rank highly for computer science, engineering, and mathematics. Starting salaries for the class of 2024 were significantly higher than the national average, at $124,107. Graduates from Carnegie Mellon have secured employment at companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, and more.

#11. Babson College

- 40-year net present value: $3,862,000

- 10-year net present value: $353,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Babson College is a highly rated business school offering undergraduates a Bachelor of Science degree. From the 2024 graduating class, around 98% were employed or attended graduate school within six months of graduation. Roughly 85% of students had at least one internship at Babson.

#10. Stanford University

- 40-year net present value: $3,872,000

- 10-year net present value: $509,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Stanford University, located in Stanford, California, was founded in 1885 and is a private research university, excelling in engineering, computer sciences, psychology, and economics. The university works to make education affordable for all. Tuition is fully covered for undergrads with family incomes below $150,000.

#9. California Institute of Technology

- 40-year net present value: $3,903,000

- 10-year net present value: $627,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

The California Institute of Technology is known for its student-faculty ratio, which, according to U.S. News & World Report, is 3:1. This Pasadena college is world-renowned for its science and engineering programs. The Career Development Center helps students by hosting several in-person and virtual career fairs, which bring in 100 recruiters from various fields. According to PayScale, graduates earn an average base salary of $114,000 annually.

#8. University of Pennsylvania

- 40-year net present value: $3,920,000

- 10-year net present value: $375,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

The University of Pennsylvania aims to make its high-quality education affordable for all. The grant-based financial aid program meets 100% of demonstrated financial need with grants and work-study funding. The median starting salary for the class of 2023 was $100,000.

#7. Princeton University

- 40-year net present value: $3,949,000

- 10-year net present value: $477,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Princeton University, an Ivy League university located in New Jersey, is one of the most affordable schools in the nation. That's because financial aid covers 100% of tuition for families that earn $150,000 or less. This enabled 90% of recent seniors to graduate without debt.

#6. Franklin W Olin College of Engineering

- 40-year net present value: $4,160,000

- 10-year net present value: $483,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

A small, STEM-focused school with a total enrollment of less than 500 students, Olin College of Engineering is located in Needham, Massachusetts. Annual tuition alone clocked in at more than $64,500 for the 2025-26 school year, but around 43% of students typically receive financial aid. After graduation, the Class of 2024 went on to earn an average starting salary of almost $90,500.

#5. Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

- 40-year net present value: $4,239,000

- 10-year net present value: $336,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

The Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is a private university focused on medical and health-related programs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be roughly 1.9 million new jobs in health care every year through 2034. According to PayScale, the average yearly salary for graduates is $103,000.

#4. Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

- 40-year net present value: $4,447,000

- 10-year net present value: $492,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health, located in Albany, New York, is a private, independent university that trains the next generation of health care professionals. According to PayScale, the average graduate earns $121,000 per year.

#3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

- 40-year net present value: $4,484,000

- 10-year net present value: $579,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is an internationally renowned institution for STEM studies. It is need-blind and full-need for undergraduate students. Six out of 10 students receive financial aid, and almost 88% of the Class of 2025 graduated debt-free. The average starting salary for 2025 graduates entering industry positions was $126,438.

#2. Harvey Mudd College

- 40-year net present value: $4,506,000

- 10-year net present value: $476,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

Harvey Mudd College, located in Claremont, California, is a small institution and is one of the country's top STEM schools. It offers a Bachelor of Science degree to its graduates, and 63% of its classes have fewer than 20 students, according to U.S. News & World Report. Graduates' median starting salary is $112,500.

#1. University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

- 40-year net present value: $4,562,000

- 10-year net present value: $502,000

- School type: Private nonprofit

This private university has a small enrollment of less than 700, which allows for a strong student-teacher ratio of 7:1. According to U.S. News & World Report, the median salary for UHSP students is $116,360 within six years of graduation. The university has a robust career services center assists current students and alumni during the job search process.

