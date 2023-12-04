Authorities arrest embattled homebuilder exposed by Action 9

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An owner of a construction company was exposed by Action 9 for leaving customers hanging. Now he’s facing felony charges.

The York County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against 49-year-old Christian Novellino, who was arrested Monday morning at his home in Clover.

Novellino is facing seven counts of breach of trust, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s the owner and operator of Constructing Up Homebuilders, an outfit that Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has profiled several times before.

Families told Stoogenke that Constructing Up would make promises for their homes and then fail to deliver. At least five families spoke up about their lawsuits against Constructing Up.

The builder’s lawyer emailed Action 9 a statement in the past and said to use it for any follow-up reports. She said, “Constructing Up cannot comment about active litigation other than to say that each case is different and Constructing Up is working toward resolving all outstanding disputes.”

South Carolina’s licensing board suspended Constructing Up’s license in October. In North Carolina, the board is investigating and will take this up again in January.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the charges were filed after “multiple victims raised concerns.” The victims alleged that they couldn’t get refunds when the work wasn’t completed.

Authorities say additional charges could be coming.

