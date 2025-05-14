Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Asheville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Lake Lure Classical Academy
- Location: Lake Lure, NC
- Enrollment: 437 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#24. East Henderson High School
- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 965 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#23. Enka High School
- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,045 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#22. Pisgah High School
- Location: Haywood County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 927 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#21. Charles D. Owen High School
- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 689 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#20. Henderson County Career Academy
- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 151 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#19. North Henderson High School
- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,146 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#18. North Buncombe High School
- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 956 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#17. West Henderson High School
- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,087 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#16. Buncombe County Middle College
- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 49 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#15. Brevard High School
- Location: Transylvania County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 751 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#14. Polk County Early College
- Location: Polk County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 84 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#13. A.C. Reynolds High School
- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,133 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#12. School of Inquiry & Life Sciences
- Location: Asheville City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 344 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#11. Hendersonville High School
- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 784 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#10. Asheville High School
- Location: Asheville City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,166 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. The Franklin School of Innovation
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 749 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Haywood Early College High School
- Location: Haywood County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 176 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Polk County High School
- Location: Polk County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 579 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Madison Early College High School
- Location: Madison County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 249 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Buncombe County Early College
- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 274 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Henderson County Early College High School
- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 205 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. T.C. Roberson High School
- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,491 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. McDowell Early College
- Location: Mcdowell County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 225 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Martin L. Nesbitt Discovery Academy
- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 374 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.