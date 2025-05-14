Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Asheville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Lake Lure Classical Academy

- Location: Lake Lure, NC

- Enrollment: 437 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#24. East Henderson High School

- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 965 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#23. Enka High School

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,045 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#22. Pisgah High School

- Location: Haywood County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 927 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Charles D. Owen High School

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 689 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#20. Henderson County Career Academy

- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 151 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#19. North Henderson High School

- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,146 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#18. North Buncombe High School

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 956 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#17. West Henderson High School

- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,087 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Buncombe County Middle College

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 49 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Brevard High School

- Location: Transylvania County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 751 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. Polk County Early College

- Location: Polk County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 84 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#13. A.C. Reynolds High School

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,133 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#12. School of Inquiry & Life Sciences

- Location: Asheville City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 344 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#11. Hendersonville High School

- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 784 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Asheville High School

- Location: Asheville City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,166 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. The Franklin School of Innovation

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 749 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Haywood Early College High School

- Location: Haywood County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 176 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Polk County High School

- Location: Polk County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 579 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Madison Early College High School

- Location: Madison County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 249 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Buncombe County Early College

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 274 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Henderson County Early College High School

- Location: Henderson County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 205 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. T.C. Roberson High School

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,491 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. McDowell Early College

- Location: Mcdowell County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 225 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Martin L. Nesbitt Discovery Academy

- Location: Buncombe County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 374 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.