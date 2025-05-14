Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#25. Rowan County Early College

- Location: Rowan-Salisbury Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 236 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#24. Yadkin Valley Regional Career Academy

- Location: Davidson County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 159 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Cornerstone Charter Academy

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 1,337 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#22. Chatham Charter School

- Location: Siler City, NC

- Enrollment: 574 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#21. University of North Carolina School of the Arts High School

- Location: Winston-salem, NC

- Enrollment: 275 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#20. Davie County Early College High School

- Location: Davie County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 126 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Stokes County Early College High School

- Location: Stokes County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 152 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#18. Northwest Guilford High School

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,991 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#17. Yadkin Early College High School

- Location: Yadkin County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 208 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#16. Grimsley High School

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,899 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#15. Uncg Early/Middle College

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 206 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#14. The Middle College at Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) - High Point

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 190 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#13. Davidson Early College High School

- Location: Davidson County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 132 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#12. West Forsyth High School

- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,348 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#11. ABSS Early College at ACC

- Location: Alamance-Burlington Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 221 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#10. Randolph Early College High School

- Location: Randolph County School System, NC

- Enrollment: 354 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#9. Weaver Academy for Performing & Visual Arts and Advanced Technology

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 295 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#8. Ronald W. Reagan High School

- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,146 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#7. The Middle College at Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) - Jamestown

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 264 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#6. Rockingham County Early College High School

- Location: Rockingham County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 319 (32:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#5. STEM Early College at Nc A&T. Su

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 192 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#4. Guilford County Middle College High School

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 83 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#3. Atkins Academic & Technology High School

- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,192 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#2. Early College of Forsyth

- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 285 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#1. The Early College at Guilford

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 195 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.