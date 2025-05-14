Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Rowan County Early College
- Location: Rowan-Salisbury Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 236 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#24. Yadkin Valley Regional Career Academy
- Location: Davidson County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 159 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#23. Cornerstone Charter Academy
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 1,337 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#22. Chatham Charter School
- Location: Siler City, NC
- Enrollment: 574 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#21. University of North Carolina School of the Arts High School
- Location: Winston-salem, NC
- Enrollment: 275 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#20. Davie County Early College High School
- Location: Davie County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 126 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#19. Stokes County Early College High School
- Location: Stokes County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 152 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. Northwest Guilford High School
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,991 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Yadkin Early College High School
- Location: Yadkin County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 208 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Grimsley High School
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,899 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Uncg Early/Middle College
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 206 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. The Middle College at Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) - High Point
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 190 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Davidson Early College High School
- Location: Davidson County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 132 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. West Forsyth High School
- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,348 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. ABSS Early College at ACC
- Location: Alamance-Burlington Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 221 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Randolph Early College High School
- Location: Randolph County School System, NC
- Enrollment: 354 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Weaver Academy for Performing & Visual Arts and Advanced Technology
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 295 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Ronald W. Reagan High School
- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,146 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. The Middle College at Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) - Jamestown
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 264 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Rockingham County Early College High School
- Location: Rockingham County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 319 (32:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. STEM Early College at Nc A&T. Su
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 192 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Guilford County Middle College High School
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 83 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,192 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Early College of Forsyth
- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 285 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. The Early College at Guilford
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 195 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.