Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#25. Eno River Academy

- Location: Hillsborough, NC

- Enrollment: 782 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Wake Young Men's Leadership Academy

- Location: Wake County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 269 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Franklin Academy

- Location: Wake Forest, NC

- Enrollment: 1,651 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#22. Durham School of the Arts

- Location: Durham Public Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,705 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#21. Apex High School

- Location: Wake County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,500 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#20. City of Medicine Academy

- Location: Durham Public Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 349 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#19. J.D. Clement Early College High School

- Location: Durham Public Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 395 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#18. Heritage High School

- Location: Wake County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,811 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#17. TMSA Triangle - Triangle Math and Science Academy

- Location: Cary, NC

- Enrollment: 1,328 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#16. Middle College High School at DTCC

- Location: Durham Public Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 106 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#15. Carrboro High School

- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 870 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#14. Granville Early College High School

- Location: Granville County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 224 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#13. Research Triangle High School

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 582 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#12. Johnston County Early College Academy

- Location: Johnston County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 281 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#11. Woods Charter School

- Location: Chapel Hill, NC

- Enrollment: 508 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#10. East Chapel Hill High School

- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,447 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. William G. Enloe High School

- Location: Wake County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,502 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#8. Panther Creek High School

- Location: Wake County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,435 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#7. Green Hope High School

- Location: Wake County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,324 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Green Level High School

- Location: Wake County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 2,052 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#5. Chapel Hill High School

- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 1,597 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Wake Early College of Health & Sciences

- Location: Wake County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 336 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#3. Wake STEM Early College High School

- Location: Wake County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 282 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#2. Raleigh Charter High School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 564 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#1. North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 975 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.