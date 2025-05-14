Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#25. Eno River Academy
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Enrollment: 782 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Wake Young Men's Leadership Academy
- Location: Wake County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 269 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#23. Franklin Academy
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Enrollment: 1,651 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#22. Durham School of the Arts
- Location: Durham Public Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,705 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#21. Apex High School
- Location: Wake County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,500 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#20. City of Medicine Academy
- Location: Durham Public Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 349 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#19. J.D. Clement Early College High School
- Location: Durham Public Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 395 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
maroke // Shutterstock
#18. Heritage High School
- Location: Wake County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,811 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#17. TMSA Triangle - Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Location: Cary, NC
- Enrollment: 1,328 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#16. Middle College High School at DTCC
- Location: Durham Public Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 106 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#15. Carrboro High School
- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 870 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#14. Granville Early College High School
- Location: Granville County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 224 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#13. Research Triangle High School
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 582 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#12. Johnston County Early College Academy
- Location: Johnston County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 281 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#11. Woods Charter School
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Enrollment: 508 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#10. East Chapel Hill High School
- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,447 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#9. William G. Enloe High School
- Location: Wake County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,502 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#8. Panther Creek High School
- Location: Wake County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,435 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#7. Green Hope High School
- Location: Wake County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,324 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Green Level High School
- Location: Wake County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 2,052 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#5. Chapel Hill High School
- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 1,597 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Wake Early College of Health & Sciences
- Location: Wake County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 336 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#3. Wake STEM Early College High School
- Location: Wake County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 282 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#2. Raleigh Charter High School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 564 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#1. North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 975 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.