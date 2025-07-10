Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Pine Lake Preparatory School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Mooresville, NC

- Enrollment: 1,885 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Socrates Academy

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 947 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Lake Norman Charter School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Huntersville, NC

- Enrollment: 2,212 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Banks Trail Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC

- Enrollment: 568 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Forest Creek Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC

- Enrollment: 736 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Fort Mill Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC

- Enrollment: 635 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 398 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Gold Hill Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC

- Enrollment: 878 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Pleasant Knoll Middle

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC

- Enrollment: 921 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Springfield Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC

- Enrollment: 701 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+