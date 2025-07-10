Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#10. Pine Lake Preparatory School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Enrollment: 1,885 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#9. Socrates Academy
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 947 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#8. Lake Norman Charter School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Enrollment: 2,212 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Rido // Shutterstock
#7. Banks Trail Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC
- Enrollment: 568 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#6. Forest Creek Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC
- Enrollment: 736 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#5. Fort Mill Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC
- Enrollment: 635 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#4. Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 398 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#3. Gold Hill Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC
- Enrollment: 878 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#2. Pleasant Knoll Middle
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC
- Enrollment: 921 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Rido // Shutterstock
#1. Springfield Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Fort Mill School District, SC
- Enrollment: 701 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+