Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Carolina Panthers have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Carolina Panthers history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Carolina Panthers history.

#10. Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

- Date: Dec 17, 1995

- Final score: 21-17

- Largest deficit: 14

#9. Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

- Date: Sep 14, 2008

- Final score: 20-17

- Largest deficit: 14

#8. Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals

- Date: Oct 26, 2008

- Final score: 27-23

- Largest deficit: 14

#7. Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

- Date: Oct 5, 2014

- Final score: 31-24

- Largest deficit: 14

#6. Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

- Date: Dec 6, 2015

- Final score: 41-38

- Largest deficit: 14

#5. Carolina Panthers vs Washington Redskins

- Date: Oct 11, 2009

- Final score: 20-17

- Largest deficit: 15

#4. Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars

- Date: Sep 7, 2003

- Final score: 24-23

- Largest deficit: 17

#3. Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers

- Date: Nov 14, 2004

- Final score: 37-27

- Largest deficit: 17

#2. Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles

- Date: Oct 21, 2018

- Final score: 21-17

- Largest deficit: 17

#1. Carolina Panthers vs Miami Dolphins

- Date: Oct 5, 2025

- Final score: 27-24

- Largest deficit: 17