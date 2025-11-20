For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Charlotte using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

No Bounds II

- Address: 615 E 6th St Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28202

Crisis Assistance Ministry

- Address: 500 Spratt St Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28206

Kaleidoo NoDa

- Address: 2818 Cullman Ave, Charlotte, NC

J.Crew - Phillips Place

- Address: 6800 Phillips Pl Ct F, Charlotte, NC 28210

The Vyne on central Apartments

- Address: 3214 central avenue, Charlotte NC 28205

Renewed Inspiration

- Address: 2919 Reid Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208

Emerge Young Adult Services

- Address: 3800 Whitehall Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208

A Celebration for you Foundation

- Address: 3626 Beaux St, Charlotte, NC 28208

KidStrong

- Address: 324 S Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Youth Advocate Programs

- Address: 205 Regency Executive Park Drive Suite 450, Charlotte, NC 28216

Resourceslinked North Carolina

- Address: 7521 Mary Jo Helms Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215

Recovery Oriented Practices

- Address: 10643 Kettering Dr Suite 216, Charlotte, NC 28226

Faith Works Foundation

- Address: 13724 Riding Hill Ave, Charlotte, NC 28213

Royal Bliss Brewing

- Address: 7532 Royal Bliss Ct, Denver, NC 28037

Divine Blessings Foundation

- Address: 3255 Sturbridge Lane, Concord, NC 28025