Statesville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, officials say

IREDELLE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Iredell County has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 31, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Child about someone in the area in possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began investigating and identified the suspect as 42-year-old Robert Clark Taylor.

Taylor was arrested on Aug. 16 and charged with 10 counts of second degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. No mugshot has been released yet.

WATCH: Indictment: Mom, grandma blame toddlers’ serious injuries on paranormal activity

Indictment: Mom, grandma blame toddlers’ serious injuries on paranormal activity

©2024 Cox Media Group