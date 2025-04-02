FORECAST: Chance for showers ahead of major warm-up tomorrow

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds invaded this morning and will be with us most of the day.

No rain out there just yet, but light showers will develop in the mountains and foothills as the morning goes on.

Temperatures are going to range from 50s and 60s on the north side to 70s and maybe even some 80s far south and southeast.

A few downpours can’t be ruled out in the metro by the evening, but not everyone gets rain.

Highs return to the lower 80s tomorrow and then we’ll be near 90° by Friday and Saturday. It’s likely we hit records both of those days.

Some stormy weather returns by late day Sunday as the next cold front arrives.

Much cooler weather returns next week.

