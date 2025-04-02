FORECAST: Chance for showers ahead of major warm-up tomorrow

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Clouds invaded this morning and will be with us most of the day.
- No rain out there just yet, but light showers will develop in the mountains and foothills as the morning goes on.
- Temperatures are going to range from 50s and 60s on the north side to 70s and maybe even some 80s far south and southeast.
- A few downpours can’t be ruled out in the metro by the evening, but not everyone gets rain.
- Highs return to the lower 80s tomorrow and then we’ll be near 90° by Friday and Saturday. It’s likely we hit records both of those days.
- Some stormy weather returns by late day Sunday as the next cold front arrives.
- Much cooler weather returns next week.
