FORECAST: Chance for showers ahead of major warm-up tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Clouds invaded this morning and will be with us most of the day.

  • Clouds invaded this morning and will be with us most of the day.
  • No rain out there just yet, but light showers will develop in the mountains and foothills as the morning goes on.
  • Temperatures are going to range from 50s and 60s on the north side to 70s and maybe even some 80s far south and southeast.
  • A few downpours can’t be ruled out in the metro by the evening, but not everyone gets rain.
  • Highs return to the lower 80s tomorrow and then we’ll be near 90° by Friday and Saturday. It’s likely we hit records both of those days.
  • Some stormy weather returns by late day Sunday as the next cold front arrives.
  • Much cooler weather returns next week.

