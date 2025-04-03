FORECAST: Rain chances subside as temperatures warm to near-record highs

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It felt like a summer morning out there with warm and muggy conditions.
- Cloudy sky remains overhead for now, but we should get a little sun to break through this afternoon.
- Rain chances were confined to scattered showers this morning, with the best chances in the high country. Low risk for rain elsewhere after midday.
- Highs warm to the low to mid 80s today with an even bigger warm-up tomorrow.
- We could be near-record highs for Friday and Saturday. Highs could reach 90 for the firs time this year.
- If we do, it would be the 5th earliest first 90 degree day on record for Charlotte.
- The heat starts to subside as the next cold front arrives on Sunday with a line of showers and storms.
- Temperatures fall back to the 70s on Monday and 60s by next Tuesday.
