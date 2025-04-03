FORECAST: Rain chances subside as temperatures warm to near-record highs

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It felt like a summer morning out there with warm and muggy conditions.

Cloudy sky remains overhead for now, but we should get a little sun to break through this afternoon.

Rain chances were confined to scattered showers this morning, with the best chances in the high country. Low risk for rain elsewhere after midday.

Highs warm to the low to mid 80s today with an even bigger warm-up tomorrow.

We could be near-record highs for Friday and Saturday. Highs could reach 90 for the firs time this year.

If we do, it would be the 5th earliest first 90 degree day on record for Charlotte.

The heat starts to subside as the next cold front arrives on Sunday with a line of showers and storms.

Temperatures fall back to the 70s on Monday and 60s by next Tuesday.

