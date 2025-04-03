News

FORECAST: Rain chances subside as temperatures warm to near-record highs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It felt like a summer morning out there with warm and muggy conditions.
  • Cloudy sky remains overhead for now, but we should get a little sun to break through this afternoon.
  • Rain chances were confined to scattered showers this morning, with the best chances in the high country. Low risk for rain elsewhere after midday.
  • Highs warm to the low to mid 80s today with an even bigger warm-up tomorrow.
  • We could be near-record highs for Friday and Saturday. Highs could reach 90 for the firs time this year.
  • If we do, it would be the 5th earliest first 90 degree day on record for Charlotte.
  • The heat starts to subside as the next cold front arrives on Sunday with a line of showers and storms.
  • Temperatures fall back to the 70s on Monday and 60s by next Tuesday.

