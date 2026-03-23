Deputy hospitalized, suspect in custody after 60-mile police pursuit

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Buncombe County deputy is hospitalized, and a suspect is in custody following a 60-mile vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash and a standoff on Monday. The incident concluded on Stamey Branch Road in Avery County after the suspect’s vehicle overturned and the individual surrendered to authorities.

The sequence of events began in Buncombe County when deputies arrived at a residence to serve an arrest warrant.

An individual at the house fled the scene, initiating the high-speed pursuit.

The pursuit spanned approximately 60 miles across multiple jurisdictions before concluding in Avery County.

During the encounter, a deputy was struck by a vehicle while standing outside his patrol car.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed and flipped over.

Following the wreck, the suspect barricaded himself, which led to a standoff before he eventually surrendered.

Standoff after chase from Buncombe County into Avery County

Law enforcement officers blocked off Stamey Branch Road to secure the area during the incident.

After being taken into custody, the suspect was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have not released specific information regarding the medical conditions of the suspect or the injured Buncombe County deputy.

It’s unconfirmed whether the suspect was armed during the pursuit or the subsequent standoff. The names of the individuals involved in the incident have not yet been disclosed by law enforcement.

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