FORECAST: Warm weekend, chance of storms ahead

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s going to stay unusually hot to start the weekend with near record highs in the upper 80s this afternoon.

Today’s record is 88°, set back in 1942. (We tied the record yesterday.)

Changes come in for the end of the weekend as a strong cold front moves in.

Storm chances mostly don’t arrive until late day, so most of the day will just be very warm and muggy.

Highs remain in the mid-80s on Sunday.

The downpour threat picks up near 7 p.m. and will last all night long into Monday morning. This will likely dump between 1-2″ of rain for most of the area.

Cooler weather will follow next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





©2025 Cox Media Group