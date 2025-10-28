The highest-value homes in Greensboro

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Greensboro's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 1801 Carlisle Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Approximate home value: $5,703,824

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 15,051

#2. 4002 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410

- Approximate home value: $5,286,839

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 66,275

#3. 3301 Alamance Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407

- Approximate home value: $4,988,465

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: not available

#4. 806 Country Club Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Approximate home value: $4,831,589

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 10,837

#5. 5015 Carlson Dairy Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410

- Approximate home value: $4,783,507

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 9,132

#6. 301 Fisher Park Cir, Greensboro, NC 27401

- Approximate home value: $4,619,851

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 8,616

#7. 710 Country Club Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Approximate home value: $4,424,365

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 10,834

#8. 700 Country Club Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Approximate home value: $4,212,460

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 10,153

#9. 803 Hood Pl, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Approximate home value: $4,207,047

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 7,955

#10. 6043 Lake Brandt Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455

- Approximate home value: $4,017,838

- Beds: 9

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 13,548

#11. 603 Sunset Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Approximate home value: $3,947,729

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 8,296

#12. 1501 Briarcliff Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Approximate home value: $3,944,093

- Beds: 9

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 7,460

#13. 2001 Carlisle Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Approximate home value: $3,806,796

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 9,678

#14. 550 Country Club Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Approximate home value: $3,766,231

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 8,412

#15. 4052 Dover Park Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407

- Approximate home value: $3,633,025

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,180

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.