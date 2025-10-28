The highest-value homes in Raleigh

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Raleigh's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 5301 Inglewood Ln, Raleigh, NC 27609

- Approximate home value: $12,430,540

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 6,336

#2. 4804 Deerwood Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612

- Approximate home value: $12,283,414

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#3. 1208 Barcroft Pl, Raleigh, NC 27615

- Approximate home value: $8,220,035

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 9,587

#4. 7351 Ravenscroft Dr, Raleigh, NC 27615

- Approximate home value: $7,754,783

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 329,266

#5. 1400 Rock Dam Ct, Raleigh, NC 27615

- Approximate home value: $7,077,970

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 9,035

#6. 1624 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608

- Approximate home value: $7,073,553

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 9,785

#7. 2745 Lakeview Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609

- Approximate home value: $7,030,029

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 16,047

#8. 1308 Mill Stream Ct, Raleigh, NC 27615

- Approximate home value: $6,797,737

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#9. 4804 Parker Meadow Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614

- Approximate home value: $6,772,701

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#10. 2315 Beechridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608

- Approximate home value: $6,758,230

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 8,376

#11. 4921 Foxridge Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614

- Approximate home value: $6,712,640

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,864

#12. 2912 Anderson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27608

- Approximate home value: $6,696,435

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 80,820

#13. 4924 Foxridge Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614

- Approximate home value: $6,643,518

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 10,231

#14. 1400 Alpine Creek Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614

- Approximate home value: $6,578,061

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 17,682

#15. 7517 Haymarket Ln, Raleigh, NC 27615

- Approximate home value: $6,280,358

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 8,495

#16. 4801 Parker Meadow Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614

- Approximate home value: $6,122,921

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 10,483

#17. 4900 Foxridge Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614

- Approximate home value: $6,000,900

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 7,694

#18. 1216 Barcroft Pl, Raleigh, NC 27615

- Approximate home value: $5,991,550

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,039

#19. 1625 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608

- Approximate home value: $5,987,336

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 12,071

#20. 401 Marlowe Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609

- Approximate home value: $5,932,495

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 7,110

#21. 3905 Reedy Creek Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

- Approximate home value: $5,906,312

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 460,444

#22. 206 Lynwood Ln, Raleigh, NC 27609

- Approximate home value: $5,882,933

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 6,901

#23. 414 Scotland St, Raleigh, NC 27609

- Approximate home value: $5,874,410

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 7,949

#24. 1132 Wimbleton Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609

- Approximate home value: $5,850,937

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,078

#25. 1612 Hunting Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615

- Approximate home value: $5,830,834

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 6,841

#26. 214 Reynolds Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609

- Approximate home value: $5,805,074

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 7,591

#27. 3324 Granville Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609

- Approximate home value: $5,746,963

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 10,057

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.