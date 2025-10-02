How much house does $500,000 buy you in New Bern?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about New Bern?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in New Bern right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

2010 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $467,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,317

- See 2010 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

406 Queen St, New Bern, NC 28560

- Price: $475,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,710

- See 406 Queen St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

501 New St, New Bern, NC 28560

- Price: $450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,892

- See 501 New St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

2014 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $478,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,196

- See 2014 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

2012 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $468,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,554

- See 2012 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

1609 Lucerne Way, New Bern, NC 28560

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,867

- See 1609 Lucerne Way, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

1009 Brighton Dr, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $459,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,286

- See 1009 Brighton Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

812 Vineyard Dr, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,247

- See 812 Vineyard Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

108 E Ag Dr, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $479,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,132

- See 108 E Ag Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

1006 Bonito Bnd, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $461,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,350

- See 1006 Bonito Bnd, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

2426 Starling Ln, New Bern, NC

- Price: $489,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,216

- See 2426 Starling Ln, New Bern, NC on Redfin.com

2412 Starling Ln, New Bern, NC

- Price: $455,100

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,054

- See 2412 Starling Ln, New Bern, NC on Redfin.com

74 Driftwood Ct, Arapahoe, NC 28510

- Price: $465,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,810

- See 74 Driftwood Ct, Arapahoe, NC 28510 on Redfin.com

1994 Den Tree Ct, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $480,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,008

- See 1994 Den Tree Ct, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

116 Whitford Ln, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $470,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- See 116 Whitford Ln, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

20 Mallard Dr, Merritt, NC 28556

- Price: $497,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- See 20 Mallard Dr, Merritt, NC 28556 on Redfin.com

405 Antioch Lakes Rd, New Bern, NC 28560

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,969

- See 405 Antioch Lakes Rd, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

425 Sand Ridge Rd, New Bern, NC 28560

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,305

- See 425 Sand Ridge Rd, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

3907 Reunion Pointe Ln, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $454,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,082

- See 3907 Reunion Pointe Ln, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

116 Sailors Ct, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $499,997

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,880

- See 116 Sailors Ct, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

1044 Mill Creek Dr, Arapahoe, NC 28510

- Price: $479,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,800

- See 1044 Mill Creek Dr, Arapahoe, NC 28510 on Redfin.com

208 8Th St, New Bern, NC 28560

- Price: $499,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,230

- See 208 8Th St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

406 Antioch Lakes Rd, New Bern, NC 28560

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,958

- See 406 Antioch Lakes Rd, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

12 Paddington Way, Trent Woods, NC 28562

- Price: $465,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,870

- See 12 Paddington Way, Trent Woods, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

4067 Reunion Pointe Ln, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $498,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,800

- See 4067 Reunion Pointe Ln, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

300 Midyette St, Oriental, NC 28571

- Price: $450,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,538

- See 300 Midyette St, Oriental, NC 28571 on Redfin.com

106 Pilot Pl, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $449,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,435

- See 106 Pilot Pl, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

6112 Horton Rd, Oriental, NC 28571

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,375

- See 6112 Horton Rd, Oriental, NC 28571 on Redfin.com

210 Gangplank Rd, New Bern, NC 28562

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,475

- See 210 Gangplank Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

131 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,191

- See 131 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.