How much house does $500,000 buy you in New Bern?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about New Bern?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in New Bern right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
2010 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $467,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,317
- See 2010 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
406 Queen St, New Bern, NC 28560
- Price: $475,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,710
- See 406 Queen St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com
501 New St, New Bern, NC 28560
- Price: $450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,892
- See 501 New St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com
2014 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $478,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,196
- See 2014 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
2012 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $468,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,554
- See 2012 Yellowfin Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
1609 Lucerne Way, New Bern, NC 28560
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,867
- See 1609 Lucerne Way, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com
1009 Brighton Dr, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $459,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,286
- See 1009 Brighton Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
812 Vineyard Dr, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,247
- See 812 Vineyard Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
108 E Ag Dr, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $479,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,132
- See 108 E Ag Dr, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
1006 Bonito Bnd, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $461,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,350
- See 1006 Bonito Bnd, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
2426 Starling Ln, New Bern, NC
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,216
- See 2426 Starling Ln, New Bern, NC on Redfin.com
2412 Starling Ln, New Bern, NC
- Price: $455,100
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,054
- See 2412 Starling Ln, New Bern, NC on Redfin.com
74 Driftwood Ct, Arapahoe, NC 28510
- Price: $465,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,810
- See 74 Driftwood Ct, Arapahoe, NC 28510 on Redfin.com
1994 Den Tree Ct, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $480,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,008
- See 1994 Den Tree Ct, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
116 Whitford Ln, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $470,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- See 116 Whitford Ln, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
20 Mallard Dr, Merritt, NC 28556
- Price: $497,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- See 20 Mallard Dr, Merritt, NC 28556 on Redfin.com
405 Antioch Lakes Rd, New Bern, NC 28560
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,969
- See 405 Antioch Lakes Rd, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com
425 Sand Ridge Rd, New Bern, NC 28560
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,305
- See 425 Sand Ridge Rd, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com
3907 Reunion Pointe Ln, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $454,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,082
- See 3907 Reunion Pointe Ln, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
116 Sailors Ct, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $499,997
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,880
- See 116 Sailors Ct, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
1044 Mill Creek Dr, Arapahoe, NC 28510
- Price: $479,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,800
- See 1044 Mill Creek Dr, Arapahoe, NC 28510 on Redfin.com
208 8Th St, New Bern, NC 28560
- Price: $499,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,230
- See 208 8Th St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com
406 Antioch Lakes Rd, New Bern, NC 28560
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,958
- See 406 Antioch Lakes Rd, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com
12 Paddington Way, Trent Woods, NC 28562
- Price: $465,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,870
- See 12 Paddington Way, Trent Woods, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
4067 Reunion Pointe Ln, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $498,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,800
- See 4067 Reunion Pointe Ln, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
300 Midyette St, Oriental, NC 28571
- Price: $450,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,538
- See 300 Midyette St, Oriental, NC 28571 on Redfin.com
106 Pilot Pl, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $449,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,435
- See 106 Pilot Pl, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
6112 Horton Rd, Oriental, NC 28571
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,375
- See 6112 Horton Rd, Oriental, NC 28571 on Redfin.com
210 Gangplank Rd, New Bern, NC 28562
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,475
- See 210 Gangplank Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com
131 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,191
- See 131 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.