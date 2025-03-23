I-485 outer closed after crash in NWCLT

CHARLOTTE — One person is injured after a crash on I-485 outer in northwest Charlotte.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 18 Sunday morning just before 8 am. The lanes of the outer loop are closed near Oakdale Road. NCDOT’s website states it will likely have a high impact to traffic.

The Huntersville Fire Department posted on Facebook it was assisting the Long Creek Fire & Cooks Fire Department with a patient pinned, off the road and in the woods.

MEDIC said it transported one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Huntersville FD said a MedCenterAir helicopter responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.









