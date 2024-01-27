1 critically hurt from crash in University City

CHARLOTTE — An overnight crash in University City left one person in the hospital.

Channel 9 first heard of the crash on East W.T. Harris Boulevard and East McCullough Drive from a viewer around 11 p.m. Friday night.

By Saturday morning, MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection where Atrium University City is located.

Video from a viewer shows a motorcycle in the middle of the road. The video did not show if another car was involved.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Loved ones, community remember legacy of Concord teacher killed in crash)

Loved ones, community remember legacy of Concord teacher killed in crash

©2024 Cox Media Group