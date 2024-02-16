1 critically injured in violent incident at north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a violent event at a house in north Charlotte Friday morning.

MEDIC said responded to a call for an assault at the 5600 block of Hewitt Drive just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

They took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson they heard up to a dozen gunshots, but CMPD hasn’t confirmed whether the incident was a shooting.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and found CMPD officers placing evidence markers in the front yard of a home. Police tape lined the driveway and yard of the home.

