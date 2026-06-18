FORECAST: Hot, humid, windy as Tropical Storm Arthur brings rain to region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Hot, humid, and windy conditions are taking shape for today.

Highs reach the lower 90s but it will feel like the upper 90s with the heat index.

Winds will gust over 30 mph at times as we watch the remnants of Arthur come our way tonight.

Some scattered strong storms are possible this evening, but the bulk of the rain comes overnight.

Pockets of heavy rain will linger into early Friday morning before clearing quickly.

Some lucky areas may see over 1” of rain from this system.

No big flooding concerns other than nuisance problems on roads and poor drainage areas.

Drier weather returns just in time for Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend plans.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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