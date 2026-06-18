FORECAST: Hot, humid, windy as Tropical Storm Arthur brings rain to region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Hot, humid, and windy conditions are taking shape for today.
- Highs reach the lower 90s but it will feel like the upper 90s with the heat index.
- Winds will gust over 30 mph at times as we watch the remnants of Arthur come our way tonight.
- Some scattered strong storms are possible this evening, but the bulk of the rain comes overnight.
- Pockets of heavy rain will linger into early Friday morning before clearing quickly.
- Some lucky areas may see over 1” of rain from this system.
- No big flooding concerns other than nuisance problems on roads and poor drainage areas.
- Drier weather returns just in time for Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend plans.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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