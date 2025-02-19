1 in custody after hit-and-run involving ambulance

CHARLOTTE — A MEDIC ambulance was involved in a hit-and-run wreck at about 1030 a.m. Wednesday in the Cotswold area, officials said.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash at Randolph and Greenwich roads, MEDIC said.

Chopper 9 was over the scene of the crashed ambulance that had front-end damage.

The other vehicle drove off and MEDIC said the person is in custody at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The two MEDIC crewmembers onboard who had minor injuries were taken to a hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

