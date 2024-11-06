1 dead, 1 hurt in double shooting, Rock Hill say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A male was found shot to death in a vehicle and a female who was shot was found sitting in a driveway Wednesday afternoon in Rock Hill, police said.

Rock Hill police said they found the victims at about 12:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Amelia Avenue.

Police got there and the female with gunshot wounds to her hand and head told them the male was shot in the vehicle parked in the street.

EMS took the female to Piedmont Medical Center. The male died at the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

