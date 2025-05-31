1 dead, 1 injured in Iredell County crash, NCSHP says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash in Iredell County on Friday night.

Officials responded to the scene off Interstate 77 south near mile marker 39 around 8:20 p.m.

The crash involved a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 travelling south with one driver and one passenger, according to NCSHP.

Reports said the driver of the S-10 lost control of the vehicle, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the car was 39-year-old Floyd Dale Davis II. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 43-year-old Timmy Hillard Hartsoe, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials said that initial investigations indicate that speed and impairment were contributing factors in the crash. Charges are pending.

I-77 south was closed in the area for about two hours while officials conducted an investigation.

