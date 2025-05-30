Homes, cars struck in Iredell County shootout

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Some residents in Iredell County said their homes were struck during a shootout that deputies said may have started over a case of road rage.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene off Interstate 77, just south of Statesville, on Thursday. Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was first on the scene at Wall Street, where a large police presence could be seen.

Two cars were seen with damage in the area, but one eyewitness said that as many as five people were involved in the shooting.

State troopers told Faherty that one of the weapons used in the shootout was an assault rifle.

One woman took Faherty around her home and showed him where bullets struck her residence.

She said there were children in her home at the time of the shootout. She said they dropped to the floor to duck for cover as shots rang out for about three minutes.

Thursday’s police presence could be seen from Chopper 9 Skyzoom as deputies and state troopers attempted to locate the suspects.

It is possible that the suspects got rides out of the area just before deputies arrived, the sheriff said.

Channel 9 checked over the jail and has not yet seen any arrests.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Investigators search for road rage suspects

Investigators search for road rage suspects

©2025 Cox Media Group