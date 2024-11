CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Mint Hill Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on the 8700 block of Auburn Whisper Lane.

MEDIC said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.









