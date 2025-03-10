1 dead, 4 hurt after crash along I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and four others are hurt after a crash in north Charlotte along I-85 early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the North Graham Street exit. According to MEDIC, one person died and four people were taken to the hospital. Three of those patients had serious injuries and one had life-threatening injuries.

The crash scene cleared around 8 a.m., according to officials.

It is unclear what led up to the crash and Channel 9 is working to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: Wear Red Day raising heart disease awareness)

Wear Red Day raising heart disease awareness

©2025 Cox Media Group