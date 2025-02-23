1 dead after crash in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Officials say that one person is dead and several others are injured after a crash Saturday evening.

Deputies with the NC State Highway Patrol say that they were called to the area of Highway 16 near Alspaugh Dam Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a two-car crash with multiple people injured.

The driver of one vehicle, Jason Chapman, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and other passengers of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators believe that speed and impairment contributed to this crash.

So far there is no word on the conditions of those patients recovering in the hospital.

Officials say that no charges will be filed in this case.

We will provide any updates as they’re made available.

