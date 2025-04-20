1 dead after crash near Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials say that one person is dead after a crash Saturday evening in Iredell County.

Deputies with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say that they were called to Interstate I-40 West near Old Mountain Road Saturday around 5 p.m. for a report of a crash.

After some investigation, officials say that the driver was traveling west on I-40 when he lost control of his vehicle multiple times and left the roadway before striking a tree.

The driver, Ramon Gustavo Navo-Almanza, 28, of Claremont was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that excessive speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

I-40 was partially closed in the area for two hours.

