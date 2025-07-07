1 dead after July 4th drowning in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C — Caldwell County sheriff deputies are investigating the drowning of a teenager that occurred over the July 4th weekend in Lake Hickory near the South Lakes subdivision.

The incident happened on July 4th shortly before 6 p.m. when the teenager was swimming with friends.

Firefighters responded to the scene and used side sonar equipment to locate the teenager in about ten feet of water.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group