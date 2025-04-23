1 dead after shooting at University City sports bar, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A person has died after a shooting at a University City sports bar overnight Tuesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened at the 1st and Goal sports bar off of University City Boulevard, in between North Tryon Street and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene around 3 a.m. and saw several investigators had the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

The victim was rushed to hospital where they later died, MEDIC said.

We’re asking CMPD for more information about the victim, what led up to the violence, and if police have made an arrest.

