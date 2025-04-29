Local

South Charlotte road temporarily closes to build footbridge for PGA Championship

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Wells Fargo Championship The final Wells Fargo Championship finished with a fourth win by Rory McIlroy on May 12, 2024 at Quail Hollow Club. Next year, the club will be home to the PGA Championship. (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)
CHARLOTTE — The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club doesn’t begin until May 12, but preparations are already in full swing.

Gleneagles Road is closed between Ballantyne Court and Bar Harbor Lane to build a foot bridge to accommodate pedestrian traffic for the big event.

Drivers must use Sharon Road as an alternate route. All lanes will reopen by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

