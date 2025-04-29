South Charlotte road temporarily closes to build footbridge for PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE — The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club doesn’t begin until May 12, but preparations are already in full swing.

Gleneagles Road is closed between Ballantyne Court and Bar Harbor Lane to build a foot bridge to accommodate pedestrian traffic for the big event.

Stay updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

Drivers must use Sharon Road as an alternate route. All lanes will reopen by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

