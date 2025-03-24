1 dead after stabbing in southeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man was stabbed to death in southeast Charlotte overnight Sunday, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened around 2 a.m. in the Grier Heights neighborhood on Burkland Drive.

Crime scene investigators are still working to determine what exactly led to the incident but Channel 9′s Eli Brand has learned it did involve domestic violence.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, CMPD said they were speaking to one person about the stabbing but no charges have been filed.

Police said they got to the scene overnight after they got a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they got to the location, officer said they found a man who was hurt and had serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there, CMPD said.

No charges have been filed because police said it’s possible the man died after the other person involved tried to defend themselves.

Despite that, CMPD said people need to seek alternatives to violence.

“Take a walk. If you get into an argument that gets heated in a situation, separate yourselves from each other,” Major J.D. Thomas said. “If you can talk to a family member or a friend to deescalate a situation. Seek counseling if you’re having issues that are leading to violence.”

