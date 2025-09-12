1 dead following crash in Chester County, troopers say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Chester County Thursday morning.
It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sandy River Road.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chrysler Voyager was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
