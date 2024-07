MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person has been hospitalized following a crash in Matthews Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Idlewild Road, east of Margaret Wallace Road.

Channel 9 captured video of an overturned garbage truck after it ran into a utility pole.

MEDIC said the person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

