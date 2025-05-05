Local

1 dead, 1 hurt in Waxhaw fire, sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WAXHAW, N.C. — One person was found dead, and another was taken to a hospital after a fire on Monday morning in Waxhaw, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the 5500 block of Whispering Hollow Lane at about 10 a.m., according to the Union County sheriff.

The “elderly” resident was found dead inside, and the other person climbed through a window to get out.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

