1 hospitalized in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — At least one person was shot in a north Charlotte neighborhood, MEDIC confirmed.
MEDIC said they transported one person with life-threatening injuries from the shooting on Mallard Ridge Drive, just off of West W.T. Harris Boulevard.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.
Channel 9 asked CMPD if anyone is facing charges and what led up to the violence.
This is a developing story
