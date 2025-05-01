1 hurt after 2 cars collide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was left seriously hurt after a crash early Thursday morning in north Charlotte.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunset Road near Old Statesville Road.

Channel 9 went to the scene and spotted two cars that smashed into each other. Both of the cars had damage to their front ends.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was on the scene blocking off the area, but it has since reopened.

We’re asking police for more details on what caused the crash and if either driver will be cited.

